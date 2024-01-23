Absurd, says Elon Musk on India's exclusion from UNSC, demands rejig

Tesla CEO Elon Musk termed India not having a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as 'absurd', adding that countries who have excess power don’t want to give it up.

Musk's post comes after UN secretary-general António Guterres raised concern about the absence of any African nation as a permanent member of the security council.

Guterres voiced his disappointment on X, asking how it was possible for Africa to still lack a single permanent member in the Security Council. He emphasized the need for institutions to reflect the realities of today's world.

Responding to Guterres post, American-born Israeli venture capitalist Michael Eisenberg threw in India’s name. “And what about India?” he asked. The businessman went a step further and suggested dismantling of the UN and “and build something new with real leadership.”

Eisenberg went further by suggesting the dismantling of the United Nations and the creation of a new

organization with stronger leadership.

Musk echoed the same sentiment as the billionaire said he saw the need for a revision of the U.N. body. “Problem is that those with excess power don't want to give it up,” he said.



“India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd. Africa collectively should also have a permanent seat imo.”

While India has lobbied for a permanent membership, its attempts have been thwarted by China due to the animosity that prevails between the two nations.