Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID-19 variant, says health minister

Around 20 people in France have been currently detected with the variant of COVID-19 first found in India, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told LCI TV on Monday.

The World Health Organisation has described the Indian COVID variant as a "variant of interest", suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity.

Also read: BioNTech to set up mRNA vaccines manufacturing site in Singapore