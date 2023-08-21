Barcelona star Hermoso addresses controversial kiss incident with Spanish FA president after World Cup win

After an unexpected incident in which Barcelona star Jenni Hermoso was kissed by the President of the Spanish Football Association, Luis Rubiales, during a live TV broadcast while she collected her winners' medal at the FIFA Women's World Cup, Hermoso issued a statement on Monday to address the situation.

In her statement to the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Hermoso explained, "The kiss was a spontaneous and mutual gesture, a reflection of the immense joy we all felt at winning the World Cup."

She also emphasised her positive relationship with President Rubiales, stating, "The President and I share a great rapport; his conduct towards all of us has been exemplary. The kiss was a natural expression of affection and gratitude. There's no need to overanalyze this gesture of friendship and gratitude. We've just won a World Cup, and that's what truly matters."

Hermoso acknowledged that the moment had made her uncomfortable initially. Spain had secured the FIFA Women's World Cup by defeating England 1-0 at Stadium Australia on Sunday.

Despite the victory, Hermoso had a challenging evening on the field, struggling against the Lionesses. Her penalty kick was saved by England's goalkeeper, Mary Earps, adding tension to the match. Nevertheless, the Spanish team held on to win their first FIFA Women's World Cup.

The incident with President Rubiales, who warmly embraced all team members, garnered global attention and led to significant controversy when Hermoso was asked about it by the Spanish media. She responded, "Well, yeah, I didn't really enjoy that."

Coach Jorge Vilda also expressed gratitude toward President Rubiales, saying, "I'm proud of my players, not just those who played in this World Cup, but also those who contributed during qualification. I'm thankful to Rubiales, who was like another member of the group."

Rubiales had supported Vilda even when 15 players had previously written a letter to the Spanish FA earlier in the year, expressing their unwillingness to play under the head coach, citing concerns about his coaching methods and working conditions.

Tragically, Spain's victory was overshadowed by the news of the passing of Olga Carmona's father. Carmona had scored the only goal of the evening but received the devastating news shortly after the match.