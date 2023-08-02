Bejing floods: China capital experiences heaviest rain in 140 years, cleanup underway

The relentless rains that recently pounded China's capital city of Beijing have left a trail of unprecedented destruction, marking the most severe precipitation event in over a century for China, according to the Beijing weather service. In response, authorities have launched an extensive cleanup operation to mitigate the widespread aftermath.

As torrential rains engulfed vast areas of China last Sunday, the plight of thousands came to the forefront, as residents from high-risk regions in both Beijing and a neighboring northern city were evacuated. The Beijing Meteorological Service confirmed the staggering scale of the deluge, shattering records that have been maintained for over 140 years.

"The storm recorded an astonishing 744.8 millimeters of rainfall, concentrated around the Wangjiayuan Reservoir in Changping," announced the meteorological service. This starkly surpasses the prior record of 609 millimeters, established back in 1891.

The downpour claimed the lives of at least 11 individuals in Beijing, while leaving more than a dozen unaccounted for, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday.

The floodwaters' epicenter shifted its force to neighboring Hebei province on Wednesday. In Gu'an county, situated in Hebei and bordering Zhuozhou, the flood waters surged to a staggering height, reaching halfway up a pole housing a surveillance camera, as per CCTV.

In the face of adversity, rescue operations have been unrelenting. Law enforcement agencies turned to social media to appeal for additional lighting to facilitate nighttime rescue efforts. Displacement on a large scale has occurred, with local authorities in Hebei province disclosing that nearly 850,000 individuals have been relocated to safer areas.

Tragedy struck anew on Wednesday as the confirmed death toll stemming from the unyielding rainfall around Beijing surged to 21. Among the victims was 41-year-old Wang Hong-Chun, a rescuer who lost her life alongside her comrades. Their rubber boat, navigating the turbulent currents of a swiftly flowing river, capsised, leaving four team members to confront the perilous waters and emerge as survivors.

Amidst the daunting recovery process triggered by this historic deluge, a flood of images and videos capturing the extent of the disaster continue to inundate various social media platforms.

Beijing devastated by massive floods.



China’s met office said Beijing saw 170mm of rain fall between Saturday night and noon on Monday, equal to the average rainfall for the entire month of July #Doksuri 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/p5K8coXaeV — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) August 1, 2023

This young man rescuing a family of three (plus dog) in Beijing with his front-end loader is being praised on social media as one of the "ordinary heroes" risking their own safety to come to the aid of others during the heavy rainfall and floods. pic.twitter.com/IqvF7kbC0i — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) August 1, 2023

Today is Army Day in China. In the video, the Chinese armed forces are rescuing a girl trapped in the heavy rain in Beijing, using their bodies to protect her in the flood.

They are people’s soldiers. Salute. pic.twitter.com/idslmzj1bf — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 1, 2023