'Canada is a safe country': Ottawa rejects India's warning that travel to Canada unsafe

The Canadian government on Wednesday discarded India's warning to its citizens against visiting parts of Canada. The country's Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc said "Canada is a safe country", as reported by Reuters.

The development came after India advised all its citizens living in Canada and those contemplating travelling there to exercise "utmost caution" in view of growing anti-India activities and "politically-condoned" hate crimes in the North American country.

In a strongly-worded advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) referred to "threats" targeting Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community that oppose the "anti-India agenda", and asked Indian nationals to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada which have witnessed such incidents.

India’s warning followed Canada’s advisory to its nationals in India. The Canadian government on Tuesday urged its nationals to "observe a high degree of caution".

"There are certain safety and security concerns or the situation could change quickly. Be very cautious at all times, monitor local media and follow the instructions of local authorities," it added. The advisory suggested citizens living in India to "think about leaving the country if it is safe to do so".

The diplomatic clash between the two nations began after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Canadian security agencies had “credible evidence” that agents of Indian government had “potential links” to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey in June.

India has rejected the charges, terming them "absurd" and "motivated".

Since 2018, India has been the largest source nation for international students in Canada.

That figure rose 47 per cent last year to nearly 320,000, making up about 40 per cent of total overseas students, according to the Canadian Bureau of International Education.

