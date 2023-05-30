Canada wants to give second chance to 700 Indian students facing deportation

Canada will give international students who have been victims of fraud an opportunity to demonstrate their situation and present evidence to support their case.

This comes months after the Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA) issued deportation notices to over 700 Indian students as their admission offer letters to educational institutions were found to be fake.

Immigration minister Sean Fraser said that the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) was actively investigating recent reports of fraudulent acceptance letters.

"To be clear: Our focus is on identifying culprits, not penalizing victims. Victims of fraud will have an opportunity to demonstrate their situation & present evidence to support their case," Fraser said in a tweet.

"We recognize the immense contributions international students bring to our country & remain committed to supporting victims of fraud as we evaluate each case. We’re also working closely with institutions to verify acceptance letters are valid at the time of application," he said.

Around 700 Indian students were issued deportation notices after their admission offer letters to educational institutions were found to be fake. They received deportation letters from the CBSA in the past few months.

Chaman Singh Batth, one of the students who became a part of the deportation drive told indianarrative.com, that after passing out from class 12th, about 700 students applied for study visas through Brijesh Mishra-led Education Migration Services in Jalandhar.

As these students submitted their 'admission offer letter' while applying for permanent residency (PR) in Canada, the CBSA found that these letters were fake. After the fraud was revealed, deportation notices were issued to all the students.

