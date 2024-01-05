Cargo ship with 15 Indians onboard hijacked off Somalia coast; Navy deploys warship

A ship sailing under the Liberian flag, named 'MV LILA NORFOLK', was hijacked off the Somali coast. The vessel had 15 Indian crew members on board at the time of the hijacking.

The Indian Navy, responding promptly to the situation, dispatched the warship INS Chennai to keep a close watch on the unfolding events and safeguard the crew. The Navy began its vigilance over the hijacked ship last evening when the information was first received.

Indian Navy aircraft are monitoring a plane, with communication established with the crew who are currently in a safe house aboard the ship, according to military officials.

A swift response was executed by the Indian Navy's Mission Deployed platforms to a hijacking attempt on a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier in the Arabian Sea. The ship had reported the boarding of approximately five to six unknown armed individuals on Thursday evening via the UKMTO portal. In response to the evolving situation, the Indian Navy deployed an MPA and redirected INS Chennai, which was on Maritime Security Operations, to provide assistance to the vessel.

On Friday morning, an aircraft flew over a vessel and established contact, confirming the safety of the crew on board. Naval aircraft are persistently tracking the vessel's movement. INS Chennai is approaching the vessel to provide assistance.

The situation is being closely monitored in coordination with other agencies and MNF in the area.

