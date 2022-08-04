China fires ballistic missiles near Taiwan; Taipei raises alert level

Taiwanese foreign ministry has said that the island nation will strengthen its self-defence capabilities and closely coordinate with the United States and like-minded countries. Chinese military launched a total of 11 Dongfeng ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan’s northern, southern and eastern coasts in several volleys, as per the Taiwanese defence ministry.

Chinese military also launched missiles from near Matsu islands in Taiwan. The Chinese offensive on Taiwan follows US House of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recently concluded visit to the island nation.

Top points to know

1. Taiwan’s foreign ministry claimed that China imitated North Korea by firing missiles into waters near the island earlier in the day.

2. It further said that China has threatened Taiwan’s security and urged countries to support the democratic island and jointly defend freedom and democracy.

3. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi called Pelosi’s visit to the island nation a “manic, irresponsible and highly irrational” act by the United States, according to news agency Reuters.

4. In a warning ahead of Pelosi’s visit, China suspended imports from 35 Taiwanese exporters of biscuits and pastries since Monday. Besides this, the Chinese foreign ministry also suspended the exports of natural sand to Taiwan from Wednesday.

5. China halted imports of citrus fruits, chilled white striped hairtall and frozen horse mackerel from Taiwan from Wednesday.

6. China’s top agricultural imports from Taiwan include beverages, coffee, dairy products, seafood and vinegar.

7. The China-Taiwan conflict can impact the semiconductor industry and all allied sectors adversely, according to Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) President Vinkesh Gulati.

8. Gulati told news agency ANI, “Due to this, the threat of semi-conductor shortage is once again looming as chip-maker TSMC raises a red flag that if war hits, Taiwanese chip manufacturers would be rendered ‘non-operable.’”

9. Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremsinghe said that the country is committed to the one-China policy a day after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan despite protests from China.

10. Pelosi held talks with Taiwan’s top leadership including President Tsai Ing-Wen on Wednesday and assured of America’s support for the island.