China should evacuate citizens from Ukraine like India, says Chinese student

China's embassy in Kyiv is still making preparations to evacuate its nationals from Ukraine, a Chinese student told India Today in Kyiv. Meanwhile, the Indian government has already brought back over 1,000 Indians from Ukraine as part of 'Operation Ganga'.

On Thursday, Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine. The United Nations has estimated that the Russian attack on its neighbour has already led to displacement of nearly 1,00,000 Ukrainians. Caught in the middle of all this are thousands of foreign nationals and students living in Ukraine, who are now scrambling to get back to their own countries.

On Monday, India Today encountered a Chinese student in Kyiv, not far from one of the buildings that had been hit by Russian airstrikes. The Chinese student, a resident of Beijing, has been studying piano in Kyiv.

He said that he does not know whether he wants to return to his homeland. He added that even if he wanted to return, the same was "not possible".

The Chinese student noted that he was aware of India's efforts to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine. He added that he was also aware of Indian nationals being taken to Poland, Romania and Hungary.

Answering a question on whether he expects the Chinese government to make similar efforts to evacuate its own citizens, the student said that the Chinese government must also evacuate its nationals, including students, from Ukraine just like India has been doing. "Chinese Embassy [in Kyiv] is still preparing to take its people out of Ukraine," the student said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has initiated 'Operation Ganga' to facilitate return of Indian nationals, including students, stranded in Ukraine. Through the mission, the government has already evacuated as many as 1,400 Indian nationals and students from Ukraine.

