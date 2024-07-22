scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
World
China's central bank cuts interest rates, moving to put more pep into the economy

Feedback

China's central bank cuts interest rates, moving to put more pep into the economy

The five-year rate, which is a benchmark for mortgages, was cut by 10 basis points to 3.85% from 3.95%. The one-year rate was reduced to 3.35% from 3.45%.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
China's central bank China's central bank

China’s central bank has cut both its five-year loan prime rate and its one-year rate, moving to revive its ailing property sector and rev up the slowing economy.

The five-year rate, which is a benchmark for mortgages, was cut by 10 basis points to 3.85% from 3.95%. The one-year rate was reduced to 3.35% from 3.45%.

The People’s Bank of China also reduced collateral requirements for its medium-term lending facility for banks. It said that was intended to ease pressure on the bond market.

The world’s second-largest economy has struggled to regain momentum since the COVID-19 pandemic and a slump in the property market has been a major hindrance.

Economic growth fell to 4.7% in the last quarter but remained at the government’s target rate of about 5% for the first half of the year.

Published on: Jul 22, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement