Choconaldo! Chocolatier makes 120-kg chocolate statue of Cristiano Ronaldo

While the bronze statue at Madeira airport might not have been the best replica of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, sculptors are yet to call it a day. Swiss chocolatier Jorge Cardoso is the latest artist to create a statue of the footballer. The statue has been made of chocolate and weighs 120 kg.

According to Daily Star, Cardoso took 200 hours to complete the statue. He carved the statue during his spare time.

Ronaldo has been immortalised by the sculptor in his Portuguese jersey. The chocolatier has carved the star footballer complete with shin pads, UEFA badges and his trademark smile.

"This sculpture was made in my own free time. It is a personal project that I really wanted to pursue. I studied everything in detail to make it look as realistic as possible. Apart from being Portuguese, I am a fan. He is where he is thanks to his hard work, effort and dedication," said Cardoso, as mentioned in the daily.

He said that after trying for many years, he wanted to try again and make a larger and more realistic sculpture.

The bronze bust unveiled in 2017 was ridiculed on social media for its lack of similarity with the football star. Emanuel Santos' original statue also unleashed a wave of memes on social media. The sculptor tried his hand again and made another bust of Cristiano Ronaldo.

