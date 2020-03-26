Coronavirus outbreak: British boxer Amir Khan offers 60,000 sq ft retail outlet for COVID-19 patients

British boxer Amir Khan has offered a retail outlet to National Health Services (NHS) amid coronavirus pandemic in UK. The boxer offered his 60,000 square building for COVID-19 patient.

The 33-year-old wrote on Twitter, "I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time. I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the NHS to help people affected by the coronavirus".

Amir Khan is a former light-weight world champion.

In UK, the coronavirus positive cases have risen to 9,529 with 465 deaths recorded as of March 26, 2 pm (IST), according to worlometre.info

After Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi, Khan is the latest sports personality to make a huge contribution to fight coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently donated 1 million euros to provide medical equipment in Spain. Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi also donated 1 million euros for health centers in Spain to combat coronavirus. Tennis star Rodger Federer has pledged to donate over $1 million for coronavirus affected families in Switzerland. Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo also committed one million euros ($1.1 million) for the cause.

