COVID-19 infection epidemic may return in China in January despite a decline in hospitalisations since New Year's Day: Report

There is a possibility of a rebound in the coronavirus infection epidemic in China in January despite a reduction in the number of patients received at fever clinics in medical institutions across China since New Year's Day, China's Global Times reported citing health experts. National Health Commission (NHC) spokesperson Mi Feng said at a press conference on Sunday that since the start of 2024, the number of patients received at fever clinics across the country has shown a downward trend.

Currently, the predominant respiratory diseases are influenza, with Covid-19 infections being relatively low, he added. Data post New Year's Day shows the positive rate for Covid-19 tests in sentinel hospitals has been under one percent. However, the JN. 1 variant strain has seen an increase, according to Wang Dayan, director of the China National Influenza Center.

Experts predict that various respiratory pathogens will alternate or co-circulate this winter and upcoming spring in China, with influenza viruses expected to dominate in the short term. Wang warned of a potential Covid-19 rebound in January due to the continuous import of the JN. 1 variant strain, a decrease in domestic influenza, and a decrease in population immunity.

He further said that it is difficult to differentiate between seasonal influenza caused by influenza A and influenza B viruses in terms of clinical symptoms and different types and subtypes of influenza viruses usually coexist during the same flu season but in different proportions.

"The immune response generated after contracting influenza A does not provide effective immune protection against influenza B, which means that even if one has had influenza A during the epidemic season, there is still a possibility of being infected with influenza B," said Wang.

He emphasized the need for enhanced monitoring and early warning as the Spring Festival and winter vacation approach, which could accelerate the spread of respiratory diseases due to increased movement and gathering of people. He also recommended timely health consultation and referral guidance services for the elderly, pregnant women, children, and patients with chronic diseases, along with vaccinations.

He stressed the importance of active allocation of medical resources, optimization of medical treatment processes, and ensuring the supply of medical supplies.

