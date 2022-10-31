Crown Resorts issues apology, sacks employee after Virat Kohli gets furious over invasion of privacy

Cricketer Virat Kohli has revealed that a hotel contractor filmed inside his Perth hotel room while the India superstar was elsewhere.

Kohli took to social media to condemn the disturbing video, in which a stranger walked through the room filming every step of his way. A second person was also present in the room at the time the video was taken, but their faces are not visible.

Crown Perth issued an apology statement on Monday afternoon, stating that the contractors involved had been stood down and removed from the Crown account.

Crown Resorts confirmed that it was aware of the incident and that the video was shot by a contractor working at its Burswood hotel and casino complex.

The video was titled 'King Kohli's Hotel Room,' and it depicts the star cricketer's neat and organised belongings.

“We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident,” a spokeswoman for the Crown Perth said.

“We have zero tolerance for this behaviour, and it falls well below the standards we set for our team members and contractors. Crown has taken immediate steps to rectify the issue. The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account.”

Crown said it was investigating with the third-party contractor and would "take any further steps necessary to ensure an incident of this nature does not occur again," according to the spokeswoman.

Kohli just scored 12 runs off of 11 balls in India's T20 World Cup defeat at the hands of South Africa. At the Perth Stadium on Sunday, South Africa defeated India by five wickets in game 30 of the T20 World Cup.

