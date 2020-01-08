Days after top commander's death, Iran launches missile strike against US in Iraq

Iran has launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces' are stationed in Iraq, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. These attacks came after the killing of the commander of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, General Qasem Soleimani, in a US drone strike, which was ordered by President Donald Trump, on Friday.

President Trump has been briefed and is monitoring the situation, officials said.We are working on initial battle damage assessments, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said confirming the Iranian missile strikes. Hoffman said around 5:30 pm on January 7, "Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US.military and coalition forces in Iraq".

Also read: US President ordered 'killing' of Iranian commander Qassem Suleimani; Ayatollah Khamenei vows revenge

"It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil, he said.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that president has been briefed about the situation. We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team, Grisham said.

Hoffman said in recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard its personnel and partners. These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region, he said.

Hoffman said "as we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the region, Hoffman said.

Also read: Iran-US tussle: Indian exports to Iran may face delays in payments