Donald Trump arraignment: What are the 34 charges against the former President? What do they mean?

Former US President Donald Trump was charged with 34 counts of felony for falsifying business records on Tuesday. He has been accused of orchestrating hush-money payments to two women – adult movie actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal – to suppress publication of their sexual encounters with him before the 2016 US election. However, Trump pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges.

"I never thought anything like this could happen in America. The only crime that I've committed has been to fearlessly defend our nation against those who seek to destroy it,” said Trump at an address in Florida after he flew home from the New York prosecution.

The next in-person hearing date for Trump's case is set for December 4 in New York.

THE 34 COUNTS OF FELONY

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of felony, which does not mean he is being tried for different crimes. The counts are under the same New York statute, representing a separate instance of misconduct.

The 34 counts of felony include 11 that involve cheques, 11 that involve monthly invoices that Trump’s lawyer Michael D Cohen submitted to the company, and 12 that involve entries in Trump’s trust ledger.

According to the charges, Cohen paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels in the final days of his campaign to hush up her story of a sexual liaison with the former President. After he became President, Trump repaid Cohen. However, as per internal records, the amount has been signed off as legal expenses to Cohen as a retainer agreement, but as per the prosecutors, these are all fictional.

WILL TRUMP FACE A JAIL TERM?

The charges against Trump are the lowest category of felony charges in New York. They carry a sentence of four years per count. As per a report in New York Times, if convicted, Trump is more likely to be sentenced to probation.

TRUMP’S DEFENCE

Todd Blanch, a lawyer for Trump said that they were going to fight it hard. He said that Trump was frustrated, upset and angry about the charges but is also motivated. “And it's not going to stop him. And it's not going to slow him down. And it's exactly what he expected,” said Blanch.

