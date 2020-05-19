'Don't go against Satyameva Jayate': Nepal PM takes a dig at India over border dispute

Taking a dig at India, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday said that its neighbour should not go against its motto of 'Satyameva Jayate' (truth alone triumphs) in its ties with Nepal. It comes as India and Nepal have entered into a dispute on possession of territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura. 'Satyameva Jayate' (truth alone triumphs) is the inscription featured on the State Emblem of India - a four-faced lion.

While addressing the meeting of the Parliament, PM Oli also said, "The idea of removing historical misunderstandings is to deepen our friendship with India." Amid standoff, Oli made Nepal's position clear saying that there had been communication with China on the matter as well on the matter.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyaali on Monday said that the official map will soon be made by the Ministry of Land Management. "Decision of the Council of Ministers to publish the map of Nepal in 7 provinces, 77 districts and 753 local level administrative divisions including Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani," Gyaali tweeted Monday.

India and Nepal share a 1,800 km open border. Nepal has said it has "consistently maintained" that as per the Sugauli Treaty (1816), which states "all the territories east of Kali (Mahakali) river, including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipu Lekh, belong to Nepal." Kathmandu also claims the highly strategic areas of Limpiyadhura and Kalapani. However, the Indian troops have been deployed there since New Delhi fought a war with China in 1962.

After Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently inaugurated a new road connecting the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand with Kailash Mansarovar route in China, Nepal has protested the move.

