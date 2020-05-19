Lockdown 4.0 Live Updates: Buses, autos, cabs open, malls, metro, flights shut; India COVID-19 cases-1,01,139

Lockdown 4.0 relaxations and coronavirus cases latest updates: As India entered its fourth phase of lockdown than began on Monday, several states eased the curbs to open up key economic activities in almost all areas besides the containment zones or high-risk areas. Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Kerala and Telangana have relaxed the lockdown restrictions substantially. However, schools, colleges, cinema halls, malls and religious assemblies will remain closed, at lease till May 31. The easing of lockdown curbs is mainly geared towards restarting economic activities as the country's GDP is expected to contract sharply in the June quarter.

India's total COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,01,139 on Tuesday, including 58,802 active cases, 39,173 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,163 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry. The country recorded 4,970 fresh COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths in the last 24 hours. The globally count of coronavirus cases is nearing the 50 lakh-mark with around 3 lakh deaths.

10.43 am: Tamil Nadu lockdown 4.0: Curbs in 12 districts, including Chennai

No new relaxations in 12 districts including Chennai, while the economic activity is allowed in 25 other districts.

10.38 am: No lockdown relaxation in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government has not eased the lockdown restrictions in capital Chennai which is the worst-hit city in the state. Only standalone shops are allowed to open in Chennai.

10.34 am: Coronavirus global updates: Taking hydroxychloroquine daily, says Donald Trump

US President Trump said on Monday that he has been taking anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for around "around a week and a half" to protect himself against COVID-19. He added that he has also been taking a zinc supplement everyday for over a week.

10.30am: Madhya Pradesh containment zones reduced to two

MP government does away with orange zone. Containment and buffer in red zones.

10.27 am: Karnataka lockdown 4.0: State reopens

Karnataka starts buses from Tuesday, Autos, taxis, trains allowed within the state. Entry from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu banned.

10.23 am: Maharashtra coronavirus crisis

Maharashtra Cm Uddhav Thackeray says he wont let the state turn into COVID-19 hotbeds like the United States. He added that curbs will remain in red zones.

10.19 am: Mumbai lockdown relaxation plan

Essential shops, liquor vends open.

Banks and administrative offices open with minimum workforce.

Barber and other non-essential shops closed.

No factories functional anywhere.

10.14 am: India coronavirus recovery rate

The country's recovery rate is over 38% now. India's total count of recoveries stands at 39,173 as of date, as per the Union Health Ministry.

10.09 am: India fights coronavirus

India has 7.1 cases per 1 lakh, while global average is 60 per 1 lakh.

10.04 am: Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: Athletes start

Government gives nod for sports training. Sports complexes, stadiums now open.

9.58 am: Race for COVID-19 vaccine

110 vaccines in development stage. US, China, Germany leading the race, said the World Health Organisation (WHO).

9.48 am: Coronavirus live updates: No briefing by Health Ministry in 8 days, experts concerned

As India's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Union Health Ministry has not conducted any briefing on the current situation in over 8 days. Expressing their concern over the same, the experts believe that information on present coronavirus situation in the country is important for the public to deal with the health crisis. The ministry used to conduct daily briefings which was reduced to 4 times a week.

9.40 am: Moderna coronavirus vaccine gives new hope

The experiment vaccine by Moderna Inc, a US-based biotechnology company, has given the world a new ray of hope in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The company said on Monday that early-stage human trials have shown encouraging signs adding that experiment on 8 people showed that the vaccine is safe and all these people have produced antibodies against coronavirus.

9.30 am: India coronavirus lockdown 4.0: What's open, what's shut in red, orange, and green zones

OPEN

The following additional activities will be permitted with restrictions, except in the Containment Zones:

Inter-State and Intra-State movement of passenger vehicles and buses, with mutual consent of the State(s)/ UT(s) involved.

Economic activities will be allowed outside the containment zones.

Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open; however, spectators will not be allowed.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for movement of persons, as defined by MHA will continue to operate.

E-commerce companies allowed to resume operations outside containment zones.

CLOSED:

As per the MHA order the following activities will remain prohibited for all the zones till May 31:

Air travel -- domestic and international -- will remain prohibited. Unless it is a domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and security purposes, there will be no air travel.

Metro rail services will also remain shut.

Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/ police/ Government officials/ healthcare workers/ stranded persons including tourists and for quarantine facilities; and running of canteens at bus depots, railway stations and airports. Restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open; however, spectators will not be allowed.

All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregations.

All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

9.20 am: Lockdown 4.0 in Delhi

Delhi government has permitted some relaxations in lockdown 4.0 in force till May 3 as per the central government's guidelines. Meanwhile, masks and social distancing will remain mandatory all over Delhi. Night curfew from 7:00 pm to7:00 am will be observed, where people cannot move around, except for essential services. People aged above 65 years, children below 10 years, pregnant women and patients of other diseases like diabetes, cardiac diseases will not be allowed to go out of their as coronavirus proves fatal for them, said CM Arvind Kejriwal. All activities have been prohibited in containment zones, except essential services.

Here is what is allowed and what's shut in the national capital:

Public transport, including buses, taxis, and auto rickshaws allowed to ply on roads with certain restrictions

The restrictions on public transport are that the drivers will be responsible for sanitising the seats after a passenger alights from the vehicle.

Buses can run, but with only 20 passengers.

Auto rickshaws, e-rickshaws, cycle rickshaws are permitted to ferry only 1 passenger, while taxis and cabs can carry 2 passengers.

Restaurants have been allowed to open in Delhi, but they can offer only takeaway services.

Stadiums and sports complexes will be opened, but audiences will not be allowed to attend these matches.

All government and private offices have been allowed to open with their full strength. CM Kejriwal urged private offices to allow their employees to work from home as much as possible.

Industries will be reopened with staggered timings. Construction activities have also been allowed but with local workers only.

Shops will be permitted to open on odd-even basis.

Shops selling essential items are open but on odd-even principle

Gramin seva, phatphat seva, eco-friendly seva are permitted to run with 2 passengers.

Maxi cabs can ferry 5 passengers and RTVs can carry 11 passengers.

What's not allowed:

Car pooling and car sharing are not allowed to cab aggregators.

Metro services will remain suspended, at lease until May 31.

Shopping malls, barber shops, salons, spas, hotels, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, cinema halls, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls will remain shut.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious and any kind of big gathering will not be allowed.

Places of worship and religious gatherings will also remain prohibited in Delhi during Lockdown 4.0.

9.10 am: Total COVID-19 deaths in India

The country recorded 134 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the the total count of deaths in India to 3,163, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

9.05 am: Coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

The country recorded 4,970 fresh COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths in the last 24 hours.

9.00 am: India's coronavirus cases cross 1 lakh-mark

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 1,01,139 on Tuesday, including 58,802 active cases, 39,173 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,163 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

8.45 am: Lockdown 4.0: States relax restrictions as India enters the fourth phase of lockdown ending May 31

