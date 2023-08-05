'Don't sit at home silently': Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan tells supporters after court sentences him to 3-year jail

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, who has been arrested after being sentenced to three years in prison in a corruption case, said that his arrest was 'expected'.

In a pre-recorded statement on X platform, Khan told his supporters, "I have only one appeal. Don't sit at home silently."

"You have to protest peacefully until you don't get your rights," Khan exhorted his supporters.

Khan is accused of profiting from selling expensive state gifts when he was in power.

Additional Judge Humayun Dilawar of the Islamabad-based district and sessions judge also imposed Rs100,000 fine on Khan, adding that he would be kept in jail for another six months if failed to pay the fine.

Chairman Imran Khan’s message:



My arrest was expected & I recorded this message before my arrest.



It is one more step in fulfilling London Plan but I want my party workers to remain peaceful, steadfast and strong.



We bow before no one but Allah who is Al Haq. We believe in… pic.twitter.com/1kqg6HQVac — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 5, 2023

''Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman,'' Dilawar said in his judgment.

Khan, 70, was arrested from his residence in Lahore by Islamabad police in coordination with the Punjab police after the court verdict, his family said.

In a brief post on the X platform, his party said: “Imran Khan is being moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail.” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's special assistant Attaullah Tarar has confirmed the arrest of Khan. ''It will be decided later whether he is to be kept at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi or elsewhere,'' he said while talking to reporters.

Khan was convicted in the Toshakhana case which was filed last year on the complaint of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which had earlier disqualified him in the same case.

The verdict came a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) set aside a session court’s verdict to uphold the maintainability of the Toshakhana case for criminal proceedings against Khan.