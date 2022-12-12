Elon Musk plans to auction off these items from Twitter HQ; here's his plan

If you've ever wanted to own a piece of Twitter's headquarters, the company is auctioning off numerous artefacts and office supplies from its San Francisco location.

The company will be floating a number of items throughout the bidding process, such as a sizable statue of the Twitter bird, a projector, iMac screens, espresso machines, chairs, and kitchenware, with opening bids ranging from 25 to 50 dollars.

Post Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the company's owner implemented a number of cost-cutting measures. He has fired about half of the company's employees, which has prompted a group of former workers to file a lawsuit, alleging that the mass firings involved numerous labour rights violations.

Now the entire auctioning off items is seen as part of Elon Musk's controversial cost-cutting measure, which saw him lay off nearly half of the company's employees, prompting the employees to sue Musk.

Anyone who believes the auction is a part of preserving finances is a "moron," Nick Dove said in an interview to CNN.

"They've sold for 44 billion, and we're selling a couple of chairs and desks and computers,” he added.