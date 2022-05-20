Elon Musk talks about Twitter bots yet AGAIN in recent tweet 

Billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla boss Elon Musk shared his take on bots on Twitter through a meme. This meme featured Musk dressed as an astronaut and looking at a series of tweets and asking “Wait it’s all bots?” and Twitter board standing with a gun on his head and saying, “Always has been.”

Earlier this week, the world’s richest man had also conducted a poll on daily active users on Twitter with two options laughing emoji and who me!?. Musk wrote, “Twitter claims that around 95 per cent of daily active users are real, unique humans. Does anyone have that experience?”

Tesla and SpaceX boss also claimed on Tuesday that the $44 billion Twitter deal “cannot move forward” unless there is any clarity on bots. While replying to a user, Musk wrote, “20 per cent fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of more than 5 per cent. This deal cannot move forward until he does.”

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said that spam harms the user experience on Twitter and can also impact business. He wrote, “First, let me state the obvious: spam harms the experience for real people on Twitter, and therefore can harm our business. As such, we are strongly incentivized to detect and remove as much spam as we possibly can, every single day. Anyone who suggests otherwise is just wrong.”

He further said the internal estimates of spam accounts on the platform for the last four quarters were “well under 5 per cent”. To this, Musk responded with the poop emoji.

Last week, Musk shared a Reuters report on Twitter bots and fake accounts and wrote, “Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5 per cent of users.” He then replied to his own tweet and said, “Still committed to acquisition.”

Tesla shares have lost one-third of their value since the billionaire disclosed his stake in Twitter in early April and sold $8.5 billion worth of Tesla stocks in a bid to help his Twitter acquisition deal.

