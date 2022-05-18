Elon Musk conducts poll on daily active users a day after holding Twitter deal AGAIN 

Ever since he announced that he will take over Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been talking against bots and about how they destroy user experience on the platform. Musk recently conducted a poll on the number of daily active users on Twitter.

He wrote, “Twitter claims that less than 95 per cent of daily active users are real, unique humans. Does anyone have that experience?”

Twitter claims that >95% of daily active users are real, unique humans. Does anyone have that experience? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

This poll by Musk comes a day after he said that the $44 billion Twitter “cannot move forward” unless there is some sort of clarity on the number of bot accounts active on the platform.

He wrote, “20 per cent fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of more than 5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does.”

20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher.



My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.



Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of

This deal cannot move forward until he does. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

On Monday, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said that internal estimates of spam accounts on the social media platform for the last four quarters were “well under 5 per cent”. Agrawal was responding to Musk’s criticism of the company’s handling of spam and bot accounts.

Agarwal wrote, “Our actual internal estimates for the last four quarters well all well under 5 per cent- based on the methodology outlined above. The error margins on our estimates give us confidence in our public statements each quarter.”

Musk reverted with a poop emoji and asked, “So how do advertisers know what they’re getting for their money? This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter.”

💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2022

Last week, the Tesla and SpaceX boss shared a Reuters report on bots and fake accounts on Twitter. This report stated that the platform had less than 5 per cent bots and fake accounts.

Musk tweeted, “Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5 per cent of users.” He, however, reverted to his own tweet and said, “Still committed to acquisition.”

Still committed to acquisition — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

Musk had also claimed on Tuesday that he could acquire Twitter at less than $44 billion. He furthermore said, “The more questions I ask, the more my concerns grow.”

He also underscored, “They claim that they’ve got this complex methodology that only they can understand… It can’t be some deep mystery that is, like, more complex than the human soul or something like that.”

