scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
World
Former UK PM Boris Johnson to welcome 8th child soon

Feedback

Former UK PM Boris Johnson to welcome 8th child soon

The wife of former British prime minister Boris Johnson, Carrie Johnson, on Friday took to social media to announce that she is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aryan and Bilal have written the script together. Aryan and Bilal have written the script together.

Boris Johnson and his current wife Carrie will become parents for the third time soon, the UK's ex-PM's wife announced on Instagram.

The wife of former British prime minister Boris Johnson, Carrie Johnson, on Friday took to social media to announce that she is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Posting on her Instagram, Boris Johnson's wife said: "New team member arriving in just a few weeks. I've felt pretty exhausted for much of the last eight months but we can't wait to meet this little one.

“Wilf is very excited about being a big brother again, and has been chattering about it non-stop. Don't think Romy has a clue what's coming... She soon will!”

Wilf, born in April 2020, and Romy, born in December 2021, are 35-year-old Carrie and 58-year-old Boris Johnson's other two children.

The new baby will be Boris Johnson's eighth child, as he has four children with Indian-origin former wife Marina Wheeler, a child born in 2009 after an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre, and the two with his current wife Carrie — whom he married in May 2021.

Published on: May 20, 2023, 7:39 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement