scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
World
Global food cost surges for first time in 7 months: FAO

Feedback

Global food cost surges for first time in 7 months: FAO

The FAO's Food Price Index rose by 1.1 percent in March 2024, reaching 118.3 points. However, compared to the previous year, it was 7.7 percent lower.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

In March, global food prices went up for the first time since July, driven by higher cooking oil prices, even as grain prices continued to decrease, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization.

The FAO's Food Price Index rose by 1.1 percent in March 2024, reaching 118.3 points. However, compared to the previous year, it was 7.7 percent lower. The sub-index for vegetable oils surged by 8.0 percent during the month, hitting a one-year peak. Prices for palm, soy, sunflower, and rapeseed oils all experienced increases.

Palm oil prices went up due to reduced output in top-producing countries during the season, along with high demand in Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, demand from the biofuel sector boosted soy oil prices. Dairy prices increased by 2.9 percent in March, while meat prices rose by 1.7 percent.

Cereal prices dropped by 2.6 percent month-on-month, while sugar prices decreased by 5.4 percent. Food prices had surged to record highs after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 but have declined since then.

The recent increase in food prices contrasts with a significant slowdown in inflation in many countries. However, the recent rise in global oil prices has raised concerns that inflation could remain at a level that might discourage central banks from reducing interest rates.

Published on: Apr 05, 2024, 9:27 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement