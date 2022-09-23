Govt advises Indian citizens in Canada to remain vigilant amid increase in 'hate crime' incidents

The Ministry of External Affairs, on Friday, advised Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to that country for travel/education to exercise due caution and remain vigilant. The ministry issued this advisory because of a "sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities" in Canada.

The ministry, in a statement, said, "In view of the increasing incidents of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel or education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant."

Advisory for Indian Nationals and Students from India in Canadahttps://t.co/dOrqyY7FgN pic.twitter.com/M0TDfTgvrG — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 23, 2022

The Ministry of External Affairs also revealed that “There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action.”

“The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada,” it added.

Moreover, the ministry also suggested that Indian citizens and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in.

The registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian nationals in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency.