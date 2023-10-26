Hamas says 50 hostages killed due to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

Palestinian militant organisation Hamas on Thursday said that around 50 hostages have been killed in the Israeli airstrikes, according to Reuters. Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing, issued a statement saying the estimated number of captives killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes was around 50.

Hamas had taken 200-plus hostages after they launched the most brutal attack in years on Israel. So far, they have released four captives while the rest of them are still there in Gaza, which has seen massive airstrikes since October 7.

The US and Qatar are involved in negotiations for the release of hostages. On Wednesday, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said that negotiations to secure the release of hostages were progressing and he was hopeful there would soon be a breakthrough. Qatar's foreign ministry urged de-escalation and warned that an Israeli ground assault on the densely populated enclave would make freeing hostages "much more difficult."

"There is some progress and some breakthrough and we remain hopeful," he said at a press conference in Doha. Qatar has had an open dialogue with both Israel and Hamas, which has brought about the release of four hostages captured on October 7. "If they are able to get along between the two parties I think we will see some breakthroughs hopefully soon," said Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the minister of foreign affairs.

Qatar foreign ministry officials said an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza would complicate efforts to free the hostages. "Obviously, a land incursion into Gaza would make it difficult to maintain the safety of the hostages, and in our efforts at mediation with both sides, we urge all parties in this conflict to de-escalate immediately," said Majed Al Ansari, the foreign ministry's spokesperson.

The US has also requested Israel to delay the ground invasion of Gaza.

In the latest update, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that their fighter jets carried out a precise air strike based on intelligence and eliminated the Commander of Hamas' Northern Khan Yunis Rockets Array, Hassan Al-Abdullah.

Earlier in the day, the IDF informed that they had entered northern Gaza and struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure, and anti-tank missile launch posts. "The soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory."

(With inputs from Reuters)

