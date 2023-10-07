Hamas takes unknown number of Israelis as hostages; Israel fires back at Gaza Strip

In a surprise attack, Palestinian militant organisation Hamas fired a barrage of missiles into Israel on Saturday, triggering a fierce response from Tel Aviv. Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years and dozens of gunmen crossed the border with a heavy barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip.

Israel-based Haaretz reported that Hamas fired some 2,500 rockets from the Gaza Strip and dozens of Palestinian militants infiltrated the country from Gaza by land, sea, and air. According to the report, over 200 Israelis were wounded and several were killed. Israeli civilians were also held hostage by militants in their homes, according to Haaretz.

The New York Times reported that gunmen from Gaza invaded four small, rural Israeli communities, as well as the border city of Sderot and two military bases. "Terrorists have infiltrated Israel from Gaza. Residents in the area have been asked to stay in their homes," Israel's defence forces said in a series of tweets. Sirens were heard in Jerusalem after rockets were fired from Gaza.

The Israeli Army launched 'Operation Iron Swords' against the Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that they had started striking Hamas targets in Gaza. "Dozens of fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force are now attacking targets of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip in several locations," the Israeli Air Force said.

The Israelis across the country — on Shabbat and the holiday of Simchat Torah — woke up to sirens sounding and Hamas firing rockets at them from Gaza this morning, the IDF said.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was at war and ordered a large-scale mobilisation of reserves. "We are at war, not an operation," he said referring to Tel Avis's response to the attack from Hamas. "Hamas has launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. I ordered first of all to cleanse the settlements of the terrorists who had infiltrated and ordered a large-scale mobilisation of reserves. The enemy will pay a price they have never known."

In a tweet, Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon said Israel is under a combined attack from Gaza during the Jewish holiday. "Both by rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists. The situation is not simple but Israel will prevail."