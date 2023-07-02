'Helped Imran Khan become PM, regretted it': Pakistan former cricket captain Javed Miandad

Javed Miandad, who appeared in six World Cups for Pakistan's cricket team, claimed that he helped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to become the Prime Minister but regretted it, Pakistan-based ARY News reported on Saturday. The cricketer said Imran Khan did not even thank him for his effort.

According to the report, Javed Miandad stated that whenever he played for the national team, he attempted to keep the margin of defeat as small as possible, and that none of the players protested his captaincy.

Imran Khan was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan in August 2018. He served as Prime Minister for over 3 years until he was removed from office through a no-confidence motion on April 10, 2022.

Ever since his removal from the premiership, Imran Khan has been accusing the powerful military and its intelligence agency of openly trying to destroy his political party.

A bruising year-long standoff between Khan, Pakistan's most popular leader according to polls, and the army came to a head when military buildings and property were ransacked last month, allegedly by his supporters.

The political unrest has increased uncertainty in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million, which is also beset by financial turmoil. Its $350 billion economy is struggling to stave off default, control record inflation, and deal with a plummeting currency.

