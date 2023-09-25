‘If Ottawa had any evidence, it would have released it’: Geostrategist Brahma Chellaney on India-Canada row

Amid the India-Canada diplomatic row that has flared up tensions between the two countries, a prominent geostrategist has said that if Ottawa had any evidence against New Delhi, it would have released it by now. The comments come after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of being involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Geostrategist Brahma Chellaney said that the jarring irony is that neither Canada nor US have shared any evidence with India despite accusing it of being involved in the killing of Nijjar, but have appealed to India for its cooperation. He said that Canada wants India to “disprove” the allegations.

Chellaney said that by Trudeau’s own admission, Canada shared “credible allegations” with New Delhi, which is an oxymoron. “There is credible evidence, but an allegation is simply an allegation,” he said, further adding, “If Ottawa had any credible evidence linking India to the killing, it would by now have publicly released it.”

Here’s the jarring irony: Canada and the U.S. have shared no evidence with India, despite explicitly or implicitly accusing it of being potentially linked with the terrorist’s killing, yet each has appealed to New Delhi to extend cooperation in probing the allegations against it.… — Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) September 24, 2023

The geopolitical expert had earlier stated that the US’ involvement in the India-Canada row could have bearing on the India-US relationship. The task of building mutual trust has become harder, he said.

“Less clear is what Ottawa and Washington have sought to achieve against India through allegations arising from the murky world of espionage, where the line between information and disinformation is easily blurred. With neither Ottawa nor Washington willing to present any video, audio or forensic evidence in support, can vague, unsubstantiated allegations about a "potential" India link to a terrorist's killing serve any purpose, other than to make New Delhi rethink its nascent foreign-policy tilt toward the West?” he had said.

India and Canada’s ties are at an all-time low following Trudeau’s allegations. Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat following the accusations. India released a statement calling the accusations “absurd” and “motivated”, and followed it up by expelling a Canadian diplomat in retaliation. The countries issued advisories to their citizens against travelling to the other country. India then suspended visa services to Canadians.

