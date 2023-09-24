India-Canada row: Chinese media says West’s ‘collective silence’ exposes their ‘double standards’ 

The Chinese media has called out the West over its silence on the India-Canada diplomatic row. The state’s mouthpiece, Global Times, stated that Canada’s allies chose to remain silent as they aim to rope in India as a strategic partner but would have been quick to condemn a state that isn’t a “friend” of theirs.

The diplomatic row between India and Canada has served as the “perfect example of the West’s double standards” the Chinese media outlet said. The West’s “collective silence” exposed the deep imbalance of the alliance where morality and rules have no purpose unless they serve the West’s strategic interests, it stated, citing unnamed experts.

The Western countries “seemed to have lost their voices”, it said. On one hand they have an ally, and on the other a country of great strategic significance in the Indo-Pacific region, the report added.

The Chinese media outlet quoted Li Haidong, professor at the China Foreign Affairs University, who said that the allies exist only to fulfill US’ own strategic interests but never the other way round. Allies understand this imbalance and hence a deep-seated rift exists within the Western alliance system, Li said.

Yang Xiyu, senior research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, was quoted by Global Times as saying that the camp would have reacted differently if it were a country outside the “friend circle”.

Quoting unnamed observers, the site said that the West has turned a “blind eye” to India’s “human rights issues” due to its geopolitical value.

Li said that New Delhi has been reminded of its difference in ideologies and interests with the West. “The West cannot change its colonial mindset toward India, and it is almost impossible for them to cooperate with India on an equal footing,” Li was quoted as saying.

Diplomatic relations between India and Canada are at an all-time low following Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s accusation of the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has called the accusations “absurd” and “motivated”. Things escalated, leading to the countries expelling each other’s top diplomats, and issuing advisories to their citizens.

