India-Canada row: From Canadian Premier League to films, NIA unearths investments made by Khalistani separatists

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Canada, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) has revealed the details of several investments made by Khalistani leaders based in Canada.

According to the NIA chargesheet accessed by India Today, Khalistani separatists have investments in several high-profile ventures right from the film industry to the Canadian Premier League. Khalistani separatists also bought luxury yachts in Canada.

The chargesheet also laid down 13 instances between 2019 and 2021 when transactions worth Rs 5 lakh to Rs 60 lakh were made from India to Canada and Thailand via the hawala route. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is a central figure in this elaborate financial network. Bishnoi reportedly orchestrated these transfers.

The NIA said in its chargesheet that the money collected through extortion, illegal liquor, and arms smuggling business was sent to Satwinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar and Satbir Singh alias Sam in Canada through hawala for further investment and funding the radical activities of pro-Khalistan elements.

The NIA charge sheet noted, "The money collected through extortion, illegal liquor, arms smuggling business, was sent to Satwinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar and one Satbir Singh alias Sam in Canada through hawala for further investment as well as for funding the radical activities of pro-Khalistan elements (PKEs)."

The NIA has identified Sam as the key player for managing illicit funds in Canada. Sam’s investments allegedly include purchase of yachts, financing movies and even organising the Canadian Premier League. Bishnoi has also admitted to receiving funds from Sam on several occasions.

Some of the transactions outlined by the NIA are Rs 2 lakh sent monthly to Goldy Brar in 2021, two separate payments of Rs 20 lakh each to Goldy Brar in 2020, Rs 50 lakh provided to Sam in 2020, Rs 60 lakh transferred to both Goldy Brar and Sam in 2021, and two additional payments of Rs 40 lakh and Rs 20 lakh made to Sam in 2021. The central agency, however, did not elaborate on details of investments made by gangsters and Khalistani terrorists in Canada.

Meanwhile, Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair on Sunday termed that the relationship with India as “important” and said that Canada will continue to pursue partnerships such as the Indo-Pacific strategy while probe into Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing continues. Blair’s comments come days after Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made explosive allegations of ‘potential’ involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.

On June 18 this year, Nijjar was killed by unidentified assailants outside a gurudwara in British Columbia. Indian authorities had designated Nijjar a terrorist in 2020. Hours later, India rejected the allegations as being “absurd and motivated” and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat after Ottawa expelled a senior Indian diplomat over the issue.

“We understand that this can be, and has proven to be, a challenging issue with respect to our relationship with India,” Blair said in an interview aired on The West Block. He also reaffirmed the Canadian government’s commitment to ensure the rule of law and safety and security of its citizens.

If allegations against India are proven to be true, he added “there is a very significant concern that Canada will have with respect to the violation of our sovereignty in the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil”. On Thursday, India asked Canada to crack down on terrorists and anti-India elements operating from its soil. India also suspended visa services for Canadians, leading to further escalation of a row between the two nations.

India further asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic staff in New Delhi. Size of Canadian diplomatic staff in India is more than what New Delhi has in Canada.

(With inputs from Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu)

