Imran Khan arrest: Islamabad High Court rules his arrest 'legal', supporters storm Pak army's HQ

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday night ruled former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's arrest as 'legal'. He was arrested outside IHC by Pakistani rangers on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The PTI chairman, who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was undergoing a biometric process at the Islamabad High Court when the paramilitary Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan's security staff, news agency PTI reported.

The arrest of the 70-year-old chairman of PTI came a day after the powerful army accused him of levelling baseless allegations against a senior officer of the spy agency ISI.

The court, meanwhile, issued its reserved ruling, upsetting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which claimed the arrest was illegal and that the IHC would rule in favour of party chief Khan, 70.

Imran Khan's supporters storm Pak army headquarters

Supporters of the former PM on Tuesday barged into the Pakistan Army headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and the house of the Lahore Corps Commander.

"Kaha tha Imran Khan ko na chedna (Had warned, don't harass Imran Khan)", some in the protesting mob were heard saying while heckling security personnel outside the house of corps commanders.

Imran Khan supporters have broken into the Corps Commander’s home in Lahore. pic.twitter.com/7x66oYuKrP — Dr. Ayesha Ray (@DrAyeshaRay) May 9, 2023

Khan has been facing a slew of cases since his ouster through a no trust vote in April last year. He has rejected all these cases as political victimisation by the ruling alliance.

Currently, Khan is facing over 140 cases related to terrorism, blasphemy, murder, violence, inciting to violence.

What is Al-Qadir Trust case?

The former prime minister, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of about 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University, as per Geo News.

Also Read: Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman attacks Opposition after casting her vote

Also Read: 'India can get very quickly to at least 8% economic growth if...': Arvind Panagariya