Imran Khan arrest update: PTI supporters storm army establishment in Peshawar; watch video

Upset over the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan by Pak Rangers, thousands of his supporters on Wednesday stormed an army establishment in Peshawar, a stronghold of Imran Khan.

The Rangers, which operate under the Interior Ministry, are usually commanded by officers on secondment from the army.

Videos started circulating on Twitter of Khan's supporters burning vehicles near Peshawar Cantonment.

Near Peshawar cantonment and surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/roHa2i9Zeq — Abhijeet Tripathi (@AbhiNationalist) May 10, 2023

Latest visuals from Peshawar Cantonment, Pakistan. Protests continue for the second day against the arrest of ousted PM Imran Khan, across the country. pic.twitter.com/tfsvxB0dSl — Pirzada Shakir (@pzshakir6) May 10, 2023

Videos have also emerged of Peshawar Police resorting to shelling on PTI workers.

Peshawar Police are Firing & Shelling on PTI Workers.#BehindYouSkipper pic.twitter.com/scWPjQwkMN — Khalid Khan Supari (@SupariKhan) May 10, 2023

Scenes from Peshawar Cantonement as protestors are taking charge, military and police are ready to open fire on them. #ImranKhan #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/zeTn2DzgVr — Battle Watch (@BattleEpoch) May 9, 2023

Supporters of Imran Khan are planning to march to Islamabad on Wednesday where the former Pakistan prime minister is in custody in a corruption case, raising fears of more clashes with security forces.

Mobile data services in the country were shut while Twitter, YouTube and Facebook were disrupted. Television carried watered-down coverage of violence that erupted on Tuesday.

Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday by Pakistan's anti-corruption agency. Police said a court hearing would take place at the police guest house where he is being held.

With inputs from Reuters