India ends anti-dumping probe against MEG imports from Saudi Arabia

India has ended an anti-dumping probe against mono ethylene glycol (MEG) imports from Saudi Arabia, while continuing investigations against Kuwait, Oman, the U.A.E. and Singapore, a government order said late on Monday.

Reliance Industries Ltd, which had sought a probe in December, in February asked for the termination of investigations against imports from Saudi Arabia, the order said.

MEG is a major feedstock for the polyester industry and is used to produce polyester fibres, polyester films, and resins. It is also used in the fibre treatment of textiles, the paper industry, and in adhesives, inks, and cellophane.

