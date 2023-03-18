India helped Turkey negotiate with Russia: S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, India's foreign minister, said that India helped Turkey negotiate with Russia. While speaking at the India Today Conclave, Jaishankar said, "The Turkish minister asked if I could talk to Lavrov."

He said that the conversation helped the Turkish government to some extent while negotiating with Russia.

The foreign minister also spoke about how India could play a role in de-escalating the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He said, "In the real world, you don't predict. When I was in New York, the Ukrainian PM met me and discussed the nuclear plant issue. This is an open question. Whenever there was an opportunity, we tried to help."