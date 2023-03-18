scorecardresearch
Clear all

Stock Analysis

View More

LATEST NEWS

View More
News
LATEST
World
India helped Turkey negotiate with Russia: S Jaishankar

Feedback

India helped Turkey negotiate with Russia: S Jaishankar

While speaking at the India Today Conclave, Jaishankar said, "The Turkish minister asked if I could talk to Lavrov."

S Jaishankar is India;s foreign Minister S Jaishankar is India;s foreign Minister

S Jaishankar, India's foreign minister, said that India helped Turkey negotiate with Russia. While speaking at the India Today Conclave, Jaishankar said, "The Turkish minister asked if I could talk to Lavrov."

He said that the conversation helped the Turkish government to some extent while negotiating with Russia.

The foreign minister also spoke about how India could play a role in de-escalating the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He said, "In the real world, you don't predict. When I was in New York, the Ukrainian PM met me and discussed the nuclear plant issue. This is an open question. Whenever there was an opportunity, we tried to help."

Published on: Mar 18, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Posted by: aakanksha chaturvedi, Mar 18, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS