'India in solidarity with Russia in this hour of grief': PM Modi reacts to Moscow terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the terror attack near Moscow, which killed more than 60 people late on Friday.

In an X post, PM Modi said, "We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief," he added.

According to the latest updates of Russia's FSB Federal Security Service, over 60 people were killed and 145 others were injured as a group of armed men, wearing combat fatigues, opened fire at a concert hall near Moscow on Friday night, Reuters reported.

The terrorists reportedly threw explosives, triggering a massive fire at the Crocus City Hall, located on the western edge of Moscow. Videos on social media showed huge plumes of black smoke rising over the building.

The Islamic State has taken responsibility for the attack. The United States has intelligence confirming Islamic State's claim of responsibility for the deadly shooting.

Reacting to the attack, the United States said it had warned Russia about the possibility of an attack in Moscow. Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, on Saturday said US officials had privately apprised Russian officials about the intelligence pointing to an impending attack.

"Earlier this month, the US government had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow – potentially targeting large gatherings, to include concerts – which prompted the State Department to issue a public advisory to Americans in Russia. The US government also shared this information with Russian authorities in accordance with its longstanding ‘duty to warn’ policy," Watson said.

(With inputs from Reuters, AP)