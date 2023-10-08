'India-Middle East-Economic Corridor is effectively dead': Fears grow as Israel declares war on Hamas

Hamas' unprovoked attack on Israel and subsequent response by Tel Aviv can reverse some of the ambitious initiatives in the Middle East. The US has been pushing for normalisation of the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and an economic corridor from India to Europe that will pass through the Middle East. The fate of these two now hangs in balance as Tel Aviv has declared war, and is bombarding the Gaza Strip following the deadliest attack in years by the militant organisation Hamas on Israel.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) was launched last month on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. The IMEC will comprise two separate corridors, the east corridor connecting India to the Arabian Gulf and the northern corridor connecting the Arabian Gulf to Europe. It will include a railway that will provide a cross-border ship-to-rail transit network, enabling goods and services to transit to, from, and between India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Europe.

The IMEC has been dubbed as a counter to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). However, as Israel has now caught into a bloody war, many suspect that this corridor will take off from here. SL Kanthan, a geopolitical analyst, said that Israel has cut off electricity to the Gaza Strip, and Israeli/American F-35 jets are bombing the region. "Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Qatar have voiced support for Hamas. The US plans for IMEC corridor or Saudi-Israel peace now don't look promising."

Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist organisation, controls the Gaza Strip and they fired over 2,200 rockets at Israel from this region. Israel's defence forces are now raining rockets in the Gaza Strip to target terrorist cells and military compounds.

Another social media user, whose X account goes by the name of Hathyogi, said that this economic corridor looked impossible as war had broken out between Israel and Hamas. "The Middle East will start crying for their so-called brotherhood and they will blame Israel for violence and violation of human rights and it looks very obvious the Saudi will stand against Israel," the user said, adding that this war will bring huge damage to India. "The corridor was also the counter of China's biggest dream project, 'belt and road initiative'. Who will get benefits from this war? China, Turkey, and Pakistan."

Impact of Israel-Palestine war on India



In G20 submit, a corridor named the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) was proposed and the world agreed to build it. The corridor will connect India with Saudi, UAE, Israel and the west which will give a major economic… — Hathyogi (@hathyogi31) October 7, 2023

Chetan Mehta, while responding to a tweet about whether this could trigger World War 3, said that this was done with a much deeper game plan. "This could now affect Israel Israel-Saudi relationship putting a spanner in India Economic Corridor via Dubai -Saudi-Isreal -Greece."

I feel this was done with a much deeper game plan. This could now affect Israel Saudi relationship putting a spanner in Indias Economic Corridor via Dubai -Saudi-Isreal -Greece. — Chetan Mehta (@chemet58) October 8, 2023

Memon Shahid said he was waiting for China's reaction because they have an Israeli seaport near Gaza sea point and the USA was not happy with that agreement. "Iran is the main partner of China in developing an economic corridor towards European countries. Israel+friends, blaming Iran for supplies to Hamas."

A social media user said that the assault in Israel was a joint attack funded by Iran, Turkey, and China using Hamas and Palestine to foil the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. "And force to major party #Israel and #SaudiArabia to distance."

Suresh said that in light of what's happening, "this economic corridor is under threat..or not? Geo Politics!" "So. One can understand the multi-dimension challenge which has been created… with Palestine bombing Israel."

Another social media user said the India-Middle East Economic Corridor was effectively dead. The idea of seamlessly connecting the Gulf Arab nations to Israel through Jordan was always an American-Israeli fantasy, the user said. "Reality is now hitting back hard. Where’s Chinese diplomacy when you need it?"

I’m thinking that the India-Middle East Economic Corridor is effectively dead. The idea of seamlessly connecting the Gulf Arab nations to Israel through Jordan was always American-Israeli fantasy. Reality is now hitting back hard. Where’s Chinese diplomacy when you need it? — Geopolitics (@KingOnanii) October 8, 2023

Shafaat Shah, former Ambassador of Pakistan to Jordan, said the Hamas-Israel conflict also has a lesson for the Arab world clamoring for strategic relations with India and planning a long-term economic corridor.

India openly terms freedom struggle of Palestinians as terrorism, condones all acts of brutality by Israel against innocent…

Ayush Sachan said that Saudi Arabia is making an economic corridor with Israel. "Hamas knew this attack would lead Israel to retaliate, and every Islamic country would condemn Israel's behavior, including SA. meaning, NO IMEC."

Saudi Arabia is making India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor with Israel. Hamas knew this attack would lead Israel to retaliate, and every Islamic country would condemn Israel's behavior, including SA. meaning, NO IMEC#FreePalestine #IsraelUnderAttack #Palestine October 7, 2023

Gordon G Chang, author of The Coming Collapse of China, suspected Beijing's role behind Hamas' attack in Israel. He said Hamas and Hezbollah are Iran’s proxies and Iran is on many issues China's proxy. "It's unlikely Iran would have green-lighted the attacks on Israel without notifying Beijing and perhaps getting its approval. Remember, Xi Jinping green-lighted Russia's invasion of Ukraine," he said.