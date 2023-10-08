Egyptian policeman kills 2 Israeli tourists, 1 fellow citizen in Alexandria

An Egyptian policeman killed two Israeli tourists at Pompey's Pillar Site in Alexandria. The gunman allegedly fired at the tourist bus in which the organised Israeli tour group was travelling. As a result of this, the Israeli tourists were killed, Russian news agency RT reported. One Egyptian citizen has also lost his life in the attack.

The area has been cordoned off by the security forces and the suspected assailant was detained, according to an Associated Press report. A video of the incident going viral on social media shows at least three ambulances rushing the victims to hospitals while onlookers were watching the scene from behind a police barricade.

After the incident, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that it was looking into reports that a gunman opened fire on a bus carrying Israeli tourists in Alexandria, as per media reports. Israel's Zaka rescue service confirmed two people were killed in Alexandria while the Israeli foreign ministry said it is looking into the reports about the incident.

The Israeli foreign ministry also said in a statement that Israeli authorities were working with the Egyptian government to bring the Israelis home.

The incident came as Israel is battling Palestinian militants after a barrage of rockets was fired from the Gaza strip. Meanwhile, Egypt had made peace with Israel decades ago and has long been a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Despite this, anti-Israel sentiments run high in Egypt, especially during bouts of violence.

