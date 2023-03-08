India to send 20,000 metric tonnes of wheat to aid Afghanistan via Iran port

India and five Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, have stressed the importance of ensuring that Afghanistan's soil is not used for any terrorist activities. The countries also called for the formation of an inclusive political structure in Kabul that respects the rights of all Afghans, including women and minorities.

At the first meeting of the India-Central Asia joint working group on Afghanistan in New Delhi, officials also discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, including the political, security, and humanitarian aspects. The meeting emphasized the importance of creating a truly inclusive and representative political structure in Afghanistan that ensures the equal rights of women, girls, and members of minority groups, including access to education.

India announced a fresh tranche of assistance of 20,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan during the meeting, which will be sent through the Chabahar Port in Iran. India has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul and insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

The officials also discussed regional threats of terrorism, extremism, radicalization, and drug trafficking. They agreed to coordinate efforts to counter these threats, emphasizing that no terrorist organizations should be allowed to use Afghanistan's territory, as designated by the United Nations Security Council resolution 1267.

India has not yet recognized the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, and its officials had withdrawn from the embassy in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021, citing security concerns. However, in June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" to its embassy.

Apart from India and the Central Asian countries, country representatives of the UN Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) and the UN World Food Programme (UNWFP) also participated in the meeting. The country representative of the UNWFP in Afghanistan briefed the participants on the India-UNWFP partnership to deliver foodgrain assistance to the Afghan people and made a presentation on the current humanitarian situation, including the aid requirements for the year ahead.

The joint statement released after the meeting reiterated support for a peaceful, secure, and stable Afghanistan, emphasizing the respect for sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, and non-interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs. The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue coordinating efforts to address regional security challenges and ensure Afghanistan's stability and development.

