Indian troops begin pullout from Maldives after Muizzu’s deadline: Report

India has begun withdrawing its troops from the Maldives following an order by the nation's President Mohamed Muizzu. Local media reports indicate that up to 25 Indian military personnel deployed in the southernmost atoll of Addu have left the nation ahead of the May 10 deadline.

This follows after ongoing talks between Male and New Delhi decided on the withdrawal of 89 Indian troops and their support staff from the nation.

While there has been no official statement from either Maldivian or Indian authorities, local media has reported that the Maldivian National Defence Force confirmed the troop withdrawal has commenced.

President Muizzu, who assumed office last year, had previously stated his intent to disallow any Indian security personnel in the Maldives, even those patrolling its expansive maritime border.

This move comes ahead of an agreement signed between the Maldives and China to foster stronger bilateral ties, as part of which, China reportedly will train Maldivian staff members.

Additionally, this coincides with a strained diplomatic relationship between India and the Maldives, due to derogatory remarks allegedly made by Maldivian politicians against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, notably concerning his visit to Lakshadweep in January.

Meanwhile, India has reportedly been reinforcing its naval presence in Lakshadweep island, 130 kilometres north of the Maldives, a strategically crucial location. The Indian Navy has stated that its unit on Minicoy island will enhance the operational surveillance of the region.

Tensions have escalated between India and Maldives, following the presidency of Muizzu, an ally of China. Muizzu declared his intent to expel Indian security forces patrolling Maldives' extensive maritime border immediately upon acquiring power.



The situation deteriorated further in January, amid an uproar over Maldivian ministers, including the deputy minister, racially targeting India and ridiculing Prime Minister Modi's efforts to promote the Lakshadweep Islands as a holiday spot. The derogatory remarks sparked outrage amongst the Indians on social media, causing numerous individuals, including celebrities, to call for the boycott of the island nation.



New Delhi promptly raised the issue with Male as the controversy deepened. The Maldivian government responded, asserting its disassociation from the leaders derogatory remarks while also taking action and suspending the three ministers responsible.