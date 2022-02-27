India's embassy in Ukraine working to facilitate more border transit points

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Sunday said it is continuously exploring to facilitate opening up more border transit points with neighbouring countries for the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine.

In an advisory, the embassy said it is closely monitoring the developing situation, especially in the eastern regions of Ukraine, and that it is in constant touch with the authorities for the safety of Indian citizens.

"As and when curfew is lifted and there is considerable movement of people in your respective neighbourhoods, Indian nationals are advised to use nearby railway stations for movement out of regions of active conflict and proceed towards the western regions," the embassy said.

"The transportation mode of railways is operational and safer. If tickets are available on regular trains, they may be booked. In addition, Ukrainian Railways is also operating special trains for evacuation of people free of charge on first come first serve basis at the railway station and for which tickets are not required," it added.

The embassy said Indian citizens are being evacuated from Ukraine through Romania and Hungary.

"We are continuously exploring and working to open up more borders with neighbouring countries for our citizens," it added.

It said preference at the railway stations is being given to children, women and elderly people.

The embassy urged people to stay calm and safe.

"Please stay calm and safe. Carry only essentials in a rucksack/bag. Wear heavy winter clothing for warmth at night and if possible, a blanket and essential medicines. Carry cash as much as possible," it said.

"Those who judge that the situation is not conducive for travel, or are unable to leave due to any reason, may wait until further developments, may also plan accordingly by remaining in groups, keeping enough essentials, following existing instructions on safety and security," the embassy added.

India on Friday managed to set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate the transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland.

It also positioned teams of officials at the Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec as well as the Shehyni-Medyka land border points in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in the Slovak Republic and the Suceava transit point in Romania to coordinate the exit of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

At present, Indian citizens are being evacuated from Ukraine through its border with Romania and Hungary.

