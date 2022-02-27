Ukraine takes Russia To ICJ over invasion: 5 things you need to know

Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

On Thursday, Russia launched a military operation on Ukraine, Since then, Russian forces have been launching airstrikes on Ukrainian military bases and other places across the country, including its capital Kyiv. Russian troops have been attempting to make their way into Kyiv.

Here are five things you should know:

Zelensky has stated that Russia "must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression." He has requested an urgent decision regarding the matter. He also expects the trial to start next week. "We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week," wrote Zelenskyy.

The ICJ is the only international court that adjudicates general disputes between countries, with its rulings and opinions serving as primary sources of international law. Seated in the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands, the ICJ is the only principal UN organ not located in New York City.

Earlier on Sunday, Zelenskyy rejected Moscow's offer to hold peace negations with Russia in Belarus. Russia had sent a delegation to Belarus and had stated that it was ready to begin peace negotiations with Ukraine in Gomel city. Russian President Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said, "Russia is already ready for talks in Gomel. Now Moscow is waiting for the Ukrainians."

Zelensky stated that Russia has been carrying out some of its attacks on Ukraine from Belarus. He explained that he is only open to holding talks in locations that are not showing aggression towards Ukraine.

Warsaw, Istanbul and Baku are some of the locations that are acceptable to him. He said that other locations are also possible but made clear that his country doesn't accept Russia's selection of Belarus ."I am ready for negotiations in any country from where missiles do not fly," Zelensky said.

