UK to press for more sanctions against Russia at G7 meeting

British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Sunday she would press for further measures against Russia, particularly in cutting off their oil and gas supplies, at a meeting with her counterparts in the G7 group of rich nations.

"It doesn't end here," Truss told Times Radio referring to the West's move to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system.

"I've got a meeting today with my G7 counterparts I am going to be pressing for further tightening against Russia, particularly including the access to Russian oil and gas," she said, warning Russian leaders they could be prosecuted for war crimes.

