IndiGo Gaya-Bangkok direct flights from October 26: Check timings, schedule and booking details

Flight schedule

According to IndiGo, flight 6E 1083 from Gaya to Bangkok will depart at 1:15 pm and arrive in Bangkok at 5:50 pm. The return flight, 6E 1084, will leave Bangkok at 10:15 am and reach Gaya at 12:15 pm. All timings are local.

Route Flight Days Departure Arrival Gaya-Bangkok 6E 1083 Monday, Thursday 1:15 pm 5:50 pm Bangkok-Gaya 6E 1084 Monday, Thursday 10:15 am 12:15 pm

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Bihar clears ₹10.4 crore aid for flight route

The launch has been facilitated by the state govt’s Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme, aimed at encouraging airlines to start international operations from the state. In May, the Bihar cabinet approved up to Rs 10.40 crore in VGF support for the Gaya-Bangkok route for a period of 12 months.

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Boost for Buddhist tourism

Bodh Gaya is home to the Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the world’s most important Buddhist pilgrimage destinations. Thousands of visitors from Thailand and other countries travel to the city every year.

The new flights are likely to improve access for pilgrims visiting the Mahabodhi Temple and other Buddhist sites in the region. The service could also benefit hotels, restaurants, local transport operators and other tourism-related businesses in Bihar.

IndiGo’s Thailand Network

Thailand continues to be a popular international destination for Indian travellers. IndiGo currently operates more than 140 flights per week between India and Thailand.

ALSO READ: Thailand back to being visa-free for Indians, but you will still need this document: Check details

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The airline connects Bangkok with Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bhubaneswar. It also operates direct flights to Phuket from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, besides services to Krabi from Delhi.

Passengers will be able to book tickets through IndiGo’s website, mobile application and authorised travel partners.

IndiGo carries 99.91 lakh passengers in May

Meanwhile, last month, IndiGo carried 99.91 lakh passengers in May 2026, retaining its position as India’s leading domestic airline with a 64.9% market share. During the same month, India’s scheduled domestic airlines transported 153.90 lakh passengers, marking a 9.49% month-on-month increase.

Between January and May 2026, domestic airlines carried a total of 729.40 lakh passengers, up 1.91% from 715.70 lakh during the corresponding period a year earlier.