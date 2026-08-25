Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Amazon introduces a price hike for Kindle, Echo, and Fire TV devices by up to Rs 4,000

Amazon introduces a price hike for Kindle, Echo, and Fire TV devices by up to Rs 4,000

Amazon has not only increased the prices of its products in India but has also raised prices across several product categories in other countries.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 11:43 AM IST
Amazon introduces a price hike for Kindle, Echo, and Fire TV devices by up to Rs 4,000Amazon has increased prices on several of its popular devices in India, covering different types of products.

Amazon has reportedly increased the prices of its electronics products, including Kindle, Echo, and Fire TV products in India by up to Rs 4,000. The price hike comes amid memory and storage components, such as RAM, DRAM, SSD, and NAND storage, which are putting pressure on manufacturers across the entire tech industry.

Advertisement

However, Amazon has not only increased the prices of its products in India but has also raised prices across several product categories in other countries.

Must read: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Best tech gifts for siblings, from iPhone 17 Pro to Sony headphones

Amazon's product price hike in India

Amazon has increased prices on several of its popular devices in India, covering different types of products. The price increases affect products across multiple categories, including entry-level streaming devices, smart displays, e-readers, and the new Kindle Paperwhite.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite price has now been revised to Rs 20,999, up from its launch price of Rs 16,999. The Amazon Echo Show 8 will retail for 24,999, up from the price of Rs 23,499.

Advertisement

The Amazon Echo Show 5 and Amazon Echo Dot Max have also received a Rs 1,000 price hike, retailing at Rs 11,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. Lastly, the Amazon Echo Spot price has also been increased to Rs 8,999.

Must read: Apple may hike iPhone prices next month, after Samsung and Google phone hikes

The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus have received up to a Rs 500 price hike, bringing the price up to Rs 5,249 and Rs 6,999. Although Amazon has increased the official prices of its products, customers may still receive discounts during sales and promotions. Even now, there are coupon discounts available on some Fire TV Stick models.

We have reached out to Amazon regarding the reason behind the price hike. We will update the copy once we receive any comments.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 11:43 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more