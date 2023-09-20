‘Indo-Canadian Hindus, Go to India’: Khalistani outfit SFJ threatens Indians amid India-Canada stalemate

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, chief of the banned Khalistani separatist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has threatened Indo-Canadian Hindus and asked them to return to India. Pannun further said that Indo-Canadian Hindus have “repudiated” their allegiance towards Canada and the Canadian Constitution. The pro-Khalistani separatist also claimed that pro-Khalistan Sikhs have always been loyal to Canada and have always upheld the laws and the country’s Constitution.

His latest threat comes a day after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of a “potential link” to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). In June this year, Nijjar was shot by unidentified gunmen outside a gurudwara in Canada’s Surrey.

"Indo-Canadian Hindus, you have repudiated your allegiance to Canada and Canadian Constitution. Your destination is India. Leave Canada, go to India," Pannun is seen saying in a now viral video titled ‘Leave Canada, Indo-Hindus, Go India’. "Pro-Khalistan Sikhs have always been loyal to Canada. They have always sided with Canada and they have always upheld the laws and the Constitution," he added.

Pannu is asking Canadian Hindus to leave Canada.



Hey Hatemonger @JustinTrudeau



This is on you



— Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) September 19, 2023

The SFJ chief has also urged Canadian Sikhs to gather in Vancouver on October 29 for a referendum to vote on whether the Indian High Commissioner Verma is responsible for Nijjar’s killing. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada amid a simmering row over the killing of a Khalistani separatist.

The MEA advised all Indian nationals in Canada and those considering travel to exercise utmost caution citing “growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada”. The advisory further stated threats to Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose anti-India agenda.

Furthermore, Indian intelligence agencies have also warned the country’s diplomats and citizens in Canada of a violent protest planned by pro-Khalistani elements on September 25, India Today reported citing government officials aware of the matter. According to officials, more than 20 pro-Khalistani outfits with the help of Pakistan’s ISI could target Indian diplomats and citizens during the planned protests.

The alert from intelligence agencies came after Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat citing a potential link between the Indian government and Nijjar’s killing, leading to a diplomatic row. In a tit-for-tat move, India also expelled a top Canadian diplomat Olivier Sylvester.

The MEA had summoned the Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay and informed about India’s decision to expel the Canadian diplomat based in India. "The decision reflects Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities," MEA said in a statement.

