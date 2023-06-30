'Inflationary storm is coming,' say Pakistani netizens as Sharif govt clinches last-gasp $3-bn IMF bailout

Pakistani netizens on Friday said Shehbaz Sharif-led government shouldn't be celebrating for securing a badly-needed $3 billion short-term financial package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday.

The new nine-month standby arrangement came hours before a current IMF agreement expires, offering relief to Pakistan, which is battling an acute balance of payments crisis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said it would put Pakistan "on the path of sustainable economic growth".

"Under the new programme, the priority areas will be hike in electricity prices by Rs 8.25 per unit. And the coming inflationary storm has been called success by our government," said a Twitter user.

Pakistan fails to complete yet another IMF program. A $6.5 billion IMF program has failed.

A new $3 billion program is about to begin.

IMF announces staff level agreement .

$3 billion for a new program for a short period of 9 months. It is important to avoid default and provide… — Safina Khan (@SafinaKhann) June 30, 2023

Many called Shehbaz Sharif a 'bhikhari' (beggar) for securing the deal, which might not be enough to tackle its many economic troubles.

Bheek Milne par khoob shauk mana rahe ho.#aatankibhikari — Asian Cityzen (@AsianCityzen) June 30, 2023

$3B dollar? Itna to Mukesh Ambani apni beti ki shaadi me uda diya tha usise bheekh mang lete 😂 — Dr Liberal (@coolfunnylib) June 30, 2023

Hahahahahaha🤣🤣🤣



Which self respecting leader goes on twitter to celebrate a $3Bn loan? 🤣



For this loan what all you have to do is now going to be fun to watch 😝 — Mr. Indya 🕊 (@indya_tweets202) June 30, 2023

Such a shame and pity if you are proud and feeling happy just because to take loan for your AYYASHI



Shame on you and your Mafia cabinet members 🖐🖐🖐🖐 — Muhammad Nawaz Khan (@MuhammaddNawaz) June 30, 2023

First time in my lifetime I have seen head of celebrating Loan from IMF 😂



It’s a bailout package which Pakistan desperately needed to repay loans.



A whooping 3 billion bailout package will mean that IMF will be directing your foreign & financial policy, thus losing your… pic.twitter.com/sGlzgXKJZP — Varun Sharma (@DwellingDeep_) June 30, 2023

The $3 billion IMF funding is higher than expected as it looks set to replace the remaining $2.5 billion from a $6.5 billion longer-term Extended Fund Facility agreed in 2019.

The deal will also unlock other bilateral and multilateral financing. Long-time allies Saudi Arabia, the UAE and China have already pledged or rolled over billions of loans.

"This will support near-term policy efforts and replenish gross reserves," the IMF said.

"You were given a nation with $16B in reserves and, like Houdini high on crack, you made all that disappear in less than 6 months. You should brag about that," quipped a Twitter user.

You are the only PM in the world- who brags about getting loans as if its an achievement. It is NOT!



A loan of $3 Billion???



You were given a nation with $16B in reserves and, like Houdini high on crack, you made all that disappear in less than 6 months. You should brag about… — Esma (@esmaa4048) June 30, 2023

Congratulations on restoring Pakistan as a begging Nation. As opposed to one that was rising self sustainability. You can pay that back out of your own pocket. #EidMubarakImranKhan https://t.co/XyxTmTpxPG — FlonsoV (@FlonsoV) June 30, 2023

Reforms in the energy sector, which has accumulated nearly Rs 3.6 trillion Pakistani ($12.58 billion) in debt, has been a cornerstone of the IMF talks.

The IMF said it would want steadfast policy implementation by Pakistan to overcome challenges, "particularly in the energy sector", where it expects a rise in electricity prices.

The IMF said the central bank should remain pro-active to reduce inflation and maintain a foreign exchange framework.

The painful adjustments have already fuelled all time high inflation of 38% year-on-year in May.

