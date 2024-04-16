Iran-Israel war: Tehran to 'respond in seconds' to any strikes from Tel Aviv; China, Russia react

2024 Iran drone attack on Israel: Ali Bagheri Kan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, said that it will "respond in seconds" to any responsive strikes from Israel. His response came after Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi said that the country will respond to Iran's April 13 attack and is waiting for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approval.
He said that Iran's weekend attack against Israel "will be met with a response." Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Israel will respond "at the time we choose". On April 13, Iran attacked Israel for its suspected involvement in the attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria. The attack killed 7 Iranian Revolutionary Guards, including 2 senior commanders.
Top points to know about Iran drone attack on Israel:
- On Monday, Benjamin Netanyahu summoned his war cabinet for the second time to decide the response to Iran's attack.
- Netanyahu's war cabinet discussed several options at its meeting intended at hurting Iran for its drone and missile attack without causing an all-out war, as per Israeli media reports.
- Israel's military chief Herzi Halevi said: "As we look forward, we weigh our steps, and this launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, UAVs to the territory of the State of Israel will be met with a response."
- Senior Iranian official Abolfazi Amoui said the country devised comprehensive strategies for all potential scenarios in case of an escalation from Israel. He added that Iran is prepared to deploy "previously unused weaponry" to fend off any Israeli strikes.
- China stated that it believes Iran can "handle the situation well and spare the region further turmoil" while safeguarding its sovereignty and dignity.
- Russia, on the other hand, has refrained from publicly criticising Iran but also urged restraint. "Further escalation is in no one's interests," the Kremlin said.
- The US urged Israel to show restraint, while adding it was for Tel Aviv to decide on "whether and how they'll respond." "We don't want to see a war with Iran. We don't want to see a regional conflict," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.
- Commenting on the ongoing Iran-Israel hostilities, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron seemingly justified Israel's alleged attack on the Iranian embassy in a recent interview.
- "I can completely understand the frustration the Israelis feel when they look at the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. And when they look at the terrible things that they have done all over the world, including the support they give to Hamas."
- He, however, clarified that the attack was "something the Israelis decided to do." Cameron also said in another interview that the UK would consider further sanctions on Iran after its attack on Israel.
- Moreover, at least a dozen airlines have cancelled or rerouted their flights to and from Israel over the last two days. These include Air India, Vistara, Qantas, Lufthansa, United Airlines, Qatar Airways, Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways.
- Meanwhile, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said he is concerned that Israel could possibly target Iran's nuclear facilities. He said Iran closed its nuclear facilities on Sunday due to "security considerations".