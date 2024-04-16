Iran-Israel war: Tehran to 'respond in seconds' to any strikes from Tel Aviv; China, Russia react

2024 Iran drone attack on Israel: Ali Bagheri Kan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, said that it will "respond in seconds" to any responsive strikes from Israel. His response came after Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi said that the country will respond to Iran's April 13 attack and is waiting for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approval.

He said that Iran's weekend attack against Israel "will be met with a response." Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Israel will respond "at the time we choose". On April 13, Iran attacked Israel for its suspected involvement in the attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria. The attack killed 7 Iranian Revolutionary Guards, including 2 senior commanders.

Top points to know about Iran drone attack on Israel: