Iran launches missiles attacks in Iraq and Syria to target Mossad headquarters

Iran's Revolutionary Guards initiated ballistic missile attacks on Monday, targeting what they asserted was an Israeli spy base linked to Mossad in northern Iraq. Additionally, the strikes aimed at locations associated with "anti-Iran terror groups" in Syria. The move marked a significant escalation in tensions, heightening the risk of broader regional conflict.

The Iranian forces claimed that the midnight missile strike in Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, obliterated a key espionage center of Israel. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that the targeted headquarters had been instrumental in orchestrating espionage operations and planning terrorist activities in the region and Iran.

In response, the United States criticised the missile strikes as "reckless" and imprecise. The IRGC also asserted that the attacks in Erbil targeted sites of Iranian opposition groups. Regrettably, at least four civilians lost their lives, and six others sustained injuries, according to a statement from the Security Council of the Kurdistan region. The attack also resulted in the destruction of a prominent Kurdish businessman's villa.

The Security Council condemned the missile strikes, emphasising that the blatant violation undermined the sovereignty of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. They argued that the historically stable region had not posed a threat to any party.

Simultaneously, the IRGC claimed to have fired ballistic missiles at bases of "anti-Iran terror groups" in Syria, allegedly linked to the recent dual bombings in Kerman, Iran. The bombings occurred during a memorial for Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani and were claimed by ISIS, marking the deadliest attack in Iran since 1979.

A U.S. official characterised Iran's missile attacks as "reckless and imprecise," noting that no U.S. personnel or facilities were targeted. The situation is being continually assessed by the United States.

Kurdistan region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned the attacks, urging the international community not to remain silent in the face of repeated assaults on the people of Kurdistan.

The missile strikes by Iran have heightened concerns of an escalating war in the Middle East, potentially broadening the conflict with severe humanitarian, political, and economic consequences. The region has already witnessed increased hostilities, with various factions launching attacks on one another. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing assessments by involved parties.

