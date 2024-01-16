HDFC Bank Q3 results: Profit jumps 34% to Rs 16,373 crore, meets Street expectations; key takeaways

HDFC Bank Ltd on Tuesday reported a 33.54 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit at Rs 16,372.54 crore for the December quarter compared with Rs 12,259.49 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit figure was largely in line with Street estimates. Net interest income (NII) for the quarter, which is interest earned less interest expended, rose 23.9 per cent YoY to Rs 28,470 crore compared with Rs 22,990 crore in the same quarter last year. The NII growth was slightly lower than analyst estimates of 25 per cent.

Pre-provision operating profit jumped 24.3 per cent to about Rs 23,650 crore. Provisions for the quarter jumped to about Rs 4,220 crore from Rs 2,810 crore in the year-ago quarter. The private lender said its core net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.4 per cent on total assets, and 3.6 per cent based on interest earning assets.

HDFC Bank Q3 results preview: Profit growth seen at 30%; NIM recovery likely, provisions may rise



Gross non-performing assets were at 1.26 per cent of gross advances as on December 31, 2023, against 1.34 per cent as on September 30, 2023, and 1.23 per cent as on December 31, 2022. Net non-performing assets were at 0.31 per cent of net advances as on December 31.

Non-interest revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 stood at about Rs 11,140 crore compared with Rs 8500 crore in the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2022. Among the four components of other income, fees & commissions stood at Rs 6,940 crore billion against Rs 6,050 crore YoY.

Foreign exchange & derivatives revenue came in at Rs 1210 crore against Rs 1,070 crore YoY; net trading and mark-to-market gain stood at Rs 1,470 crore against a gain of Rs 260 crore YoY. Miscellaneous income, including recoveries and dividend, stood at Rs 1,520 crore against Rs 1,110 crore.

HDFC Bank said its operating expenses were up 28.1 per cent to Rs 15,960 crore over Rs 12,460 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The cost-to-income ratio for the quarter was at 40.3 per cent.

The Bank's total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel II guidelines stood at 18.4 per cent against 19.4 per cent YoY. This is against a regulatory requirement of 11.7 per cent.

As of December 31, 2023, HDFC Bank's distribution network was at 8,091 branches and 20,688 ATMs across 3,872 cities / towns as against 7,183 branches and 19,007 ATMS across 3,552 cities / towns as of December 31, 2022. A total of 52 per cent of its branches were in semi-urban and rural areas.

"In addition, we have 15,053 business correspondents, which are primarily manned by Common Service Centres (CSC). The number of employees were at 2,08,066 as of December 31, 2023 (as against 1. ,66, 890 as of December 31, 2022)," the bank said in a BSE filing.

Domestic retail loans grew 111.1 per cent, commercial and rural banking loans grew 31.4 per cent and corporate, and other wholesale loans (excluding non-individual loans of eHDFC Ltd of approximately Rs 98,900 crore) grew 11.2 per cent. Overseas advances constituted 1.7 per cent of total advances.

